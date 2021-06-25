East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches Mayor Mize wants to fill vacant downtown buildings

Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize
Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize has been on the job for a month and a half. He said today it’s taking more time than he expected, but he’s enjoying the service.

Mize has been doing quite a few public speaking engagements. This morning he spoke at the Nacogdoches Chamber’s “Eggs and Issues” breakfast gathering. Among his concerns is filling vacant downtown buildings. A start is identifying successful developers, and then helping them out.

”I think at some point the city will likely consider incentives because there are infrastructure needs in those buildings,” said Mayor Mize. “Fire suppression, maybe asbestos abatement, or something like that which makes that cost prohibitive. So, I would think it would be possible that at some point the city may find a way to help with one of those costs that makes it economic viable to repair that building.”

Mayor Mize also encouraged businesses and residents to support SFA in its effort to lower projected enrollment drops. He says wearing purple on ‘Purple Friday’ and displaying SFA flags can send a strong message of support.

