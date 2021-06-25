East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

No-bake peanut butter pie by Mama Steph

No-bake peanut butter pie by Mama Steph
No-bake peanut butter pie by Mama Steph
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - (KLTV/KTRE) - This pie is perfect for peanut butter lovers! Easy to make, no need to turn on the oven, and nice and cold! Enjoy!

Mama Steph’s Peanut Butter Pie

1 prepared 9-inch graham cracker crust

1 eight-ounce package lowfat cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter 2/3 cup powdered sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 3 cups whipped cream, plus more for topping Mini-peanut butter cups for topping, if desired

Method:

In a mixer bowl, combine cream cheese, peanut butter, vanilla and powdered sugar. Blend until smooth and fluffy. Add 3 cups whipped cream, then gently fold in, mixing until combined and all one color.

Pour the filing into the prepared crust, then top with more whipped cream and add candies, if desired. Chill for at least two hours before serving so you can cut it neatly and easily. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Nacogdoches police report missing child found
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Workers delivered a new mobile home, the product of a three-month effort by the Shreveport...
Workers deliver widower’s new home

Latest News

Summer berry tart by Mama Steph
Summer-berry tart by Mama Steph
Summer berry tart by Mama Steph
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Easy to make and delicious on desserts!
Blueberry-lime compote by Mama Steph