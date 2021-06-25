No-bake peanut butter pie by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - (KLTV/KTRE) - This pie is perfect for peanut butter lovers! Easy to make, no need to turn on the oven, and nice and cold! Enjoy!

Mama Steph’s Peanut Butter Pie

1 prepared 9-inch graham cracker crust

1 eight-ounce package lowfat cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter 2/3 cup powdered sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 3 cups whipped cream, plus more for topping Mini-peanut butter cups for topping, if desired

Method:

In a mixer bowl, combine cream cheese, peanut butter, vanilla and powdered sugar. Blend until smooth and fluffy. Add 3 cups whipped cream, then gently fold in, mixing until combined and all one color.

Pour the filing into the prepared crust, then top with more whipped cream and add candies, if desired. Chill for at least two hours before serving so you can cut it neatly and easily. Enjoy!

