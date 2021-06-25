Rep. Trent Ashby addresses home crowd before returning to Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been a year and a half since regional government leaders met in the same room. So Rep. Trent Ashby got a direct connection with the government leaders he serves.

Rep. Trent Ashby/(R) House District 57 said, ”It’s good to be home folks. After 140 days, which seems like 140 years.”

And more to come. Ashby will head back to Austin for a July 8 Special Session. No official word on the items, but Ashby expects to see Voter and bail bond reform.

”Those are the only two of the six items that were declared by an emergency item back in February by the governor that didn’t pass in the regular session.”

Ashby was praised by DETCOG leaders for his bipartisan approach on issues. The regular session ended with unprecendented division. Ashby is expecting compromise when he returns.

”I think this time around listening to a number of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, now that members have had to go back to their districts and cool their heels and kind of think of how it broke down at the end of the regular session. I’m very optimistic that a bill can be produced that will have bi-partisan support.”

The question is -- will extreme conservative gubanatorial leadership hinder the attempt?

”There is a Texas way here that doesn’t have to be partisan, democrat or republican that can bring both sides together on election integrity.”

Voters will find out starting July 8.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.