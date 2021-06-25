East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rep. Trent Ashby addresses home crowd before returning to Austin

Trent Ashby
Trent Ashby
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been a year and a half since regional government leaders met in the same room. So Rep. Trent Ashby got a direct connection with the government leaders he serves.

Rep. Trent Ashby/(R) House District 57 said, ”It’s good to be home folks. After 140 days, which seems like 140 years.”

And more to come. Ashby will head back to Austin for a July 8 Special Session. No official word on the items, but Ashby expects to see Voter and bail bond reform.

”Those are the only two of the six items that were declared by an emergency item back in February by the governor that didn’t pass in the regular session.”

Ashby was praised by DETCOG leaders for his bipartisan approach on issues. The regular session ended with unprecendented division. Ashby is expecting compromise when he returns.

”I think this time around listening to a number of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, now that members have had to go back to their districts and cool their heels and kind of think of how it broke down at the end of the regular session. I’m very optimistic that a bill can be produced that will have bi-partisan support.”

The question is -- will extreme conservative gubanatorial leadership hinder the attempt?

”There is a Texas way here that doesn’t have to be partisan, democrat or republican that can bring both sides together on election integrity.”

Voters will find out starting July 8.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Nacogdoches police report missing child found
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Workers delivered a new mobile home, the product of a three-month effort by the Shreveport...
Workers deliver widower’s new home

Latest News

Music Month Celebration
Music Month Celebration
Performing Arts For The Blind
Performing Arts For The Blind
Martin Reynolds Hearing
Martin Reynolds Hearing
Jasper Death Indictment
Jasper Death Indictment
Cedric Snoddy
Cedric Snoddy Death