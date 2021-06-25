East Texas Now Business Break
Train collides with semi truck in Central Texas

By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a train wreck involving a tractor trailer.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Teague Street and Avenue D in Moody, the McLennan County Sheriff’s said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the wreck, but Texas DPS will handle the investigation.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

The train collided with the semi after it got stuck on the railroad tracks, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

