WebXtra: Lufkin restaurant has bright idea for customer service

The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers...
The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers who sit at the bar.
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Jerome Porter had a bright idea, literally, to help create better communication between customers and wait staff at Manhattan Fine Dining in Lufkin.

The idea was to use LED drinking glasses that light up when a customer needs something, only these glasses do not operate with batteries. Instead, they use technology embedded into the bar counter. With the help of Mike Standifird, who manufactured the electronics in the bottom part of the glass, the product is now ready to be used in restaurants. Manhattan restaurant in Lufkin will be the first to utilize this system this upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

