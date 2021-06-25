East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Workers deliver widower’s new home

“Happy man, very, very happy, it makes me feel good,” Deadwood, Texas, resident Edward Laird said
Workers delivered a new mobile home, the product of a three-month effort by the Shreveport...
Workers delivered a new mobile home, the product of a three-month effort by the Shreveport Volunteer Network and others, to widower Edward Laird's property in the Panola County, Texas, community of Deadwood.(Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By Kenley Hargett and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man is eternally grateful for the efforts, donations and love of total strangers.

Edward Laird’s new mobile home arrived Thursday, June 24, three months after a tornado took the life of his wife and destroyed home in the Panola County community of Deadwood.

Leading the charge to help the widower was the Shreveport Volunteer Network. People throughout the Carthage, Texas, area and elsewhere had his back.

More than $19,000 was raised to buy him a new mobile home.

Laird calls it a blessing.

With the loss of his wife, he has been fighting depression.

Now through the help of the community he has a new home.

“Happy man, very, very happy, it makes me feel good,” Laird said.

He told KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett that the 14-by-80-foot mobile home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is a gift from God. He now can move out of what remains of the trailer that only brings back memories he wants to forget.

Keith Bryant, co-founder of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, has been supporting Laird since that tragic night in late March. Over the past three months, the two have developed a close relationship.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing,” Bryant said. “It’s been hard, it’s been emotional. And here it is in its true glory.”

Laird said he has overcome so much in the past three months that now he wants to serve as a reminder to everyone to never give up home.

“God’s here. He don’t ever leave us; we always leave Him. All you have to do is ‘Lord, help me’ and he’s there.”

Laird also told Hargett that he’s planning a housewarming party and that, again, he is thankful for everyone supporting and helping him.”

RELATED:
Papers signed on new home for man who lost his and his wife in a tornado

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Charles Alexander (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Multiple Texas, Louisiana law enforcement agencies work together to capture fugitive in Timpson area
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Nacogdoches Memorial reaches purchase agreement with Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital
Nacogdoches police report missing child found
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos

Latest News

Wyatt Frankens
WebXtra: East Texas angler nets world record hybrid bass
CAMPBELL DORSETT VO SOT
CAMPBELL DORSETT VO SOT
CANTON ENTERTAINMENT CENTER VO
CANTON ENTERTAINMENT CENTER VO
CRASH VICTIM MOTHER PLEADS FOR HELP
CRASH VICTIM MOTHER PLEADS FOR HELP