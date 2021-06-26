East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Deep East Texas community gathers to celebrate at this year’s Multicultural Festival

People gather to enjoy different foods at festival
People gather to enjoy different foods at festival(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Many people gathered today to celebrate their heritage and embrace their differences.

The multicultural festival in Nacogdoches has become a tradition for members of the community.

The festival held at Sacred Heart Church is an event that gives people a chance to celebrate who they are and where they came from. Father George Elliot said that celebrating culture is important.

“It’s really important to recognize that even though human beings are different they’re all made in the image and likeness of God,” Elliot said. “And so every human being has dignity and deserves to be loved. Every culture deserves to be celebrated because they’re a gift from God ultimately.”

Elliot recognizes that culture is what makes a person unique.

“We can each kind of bring our own creativity, our own beauty, our own culture in this community and we just get together and celebrate it all together,” Father George Elliot said.

Jaimie Poskey said she looks forward to this event every year.

“It is something over the years I’ve tried to come to with my dad. My dad was always big about coming to this festival,” Poskey said. “At this festival, you get to have Filipino food, you get to have hot tamales, and then you get to go have barbecue all in one setting! It’s really just about celebrating everyone’s heritage.”

Poskey said that there is no greater place to celebrate than in Nacogdoches.

“I’m just so proud of Nacogdoches and Lufkin and the East Texas area. It is really growing and bringing people that have never been to this area before. It is bringing people together and learning about others’ heritages,” Poskey said.

This was the 32nd annual celebration at Sacred Heart Church. The church’s staff is already excited to start planning for next year’s festival.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two LED glasses on bar
Lufkin inventors introduce new product to be used in local restaurant
A caravan of Trump supporters followed and harassed a Joe Biden campaign bus driving through...
Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident
Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers...
WebXtra: Lufkin restaurant has bright idea for customer service
Workers delivered a new mobile home, the product of a three-month effort by the Shreveport...
Workers deliver widower’s new home

Latest News

The Dean Keener Crim Home is Kilgore's oldest standing house.
Mark In Texas History: Dean Keener Crim Home Kilgore’s oldest standing house
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Unemployment Benefits Ending
East Texas economist discusses Federal unemployment benefits ending Saturday
2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas