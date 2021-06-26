East Texas economist discusses Federal unemployment benefits ending Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Extra unemployment benefits in Texas are coming to an end.

The additional $300 in federal benefits will cease on Saturday, June 26. Texas economist and Lindale native Dr. Ray Perryman says he doesn’t think this will immediately push people back into the labor market.

“We’ve looked at a lot of studies and done some work ourselves, and there is a small group of people who simply say I have this extra money and won’t go back to work until it runs out. There is a small group, but it’s a very small group and it won’t move the needle much on workforce issues in Texas,” Perry man said.

Perryman says there was a labor shortage even before the pandemic, and it will likely continue for several years. He says short-term issues include a lack of childcare, along with people rethinking their priorities after the pandemic.

