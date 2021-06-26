East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mark In Texas History: Dean Keener Crim Home Kilgore’s oldest standing house

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - In this weeks’ Mark in Texas History, Mark Scirto tells us about the oldest standing house in Kilgore.

The Dean Keener Crim Home was built in 1874. S.G. Dean bought an acre just east of the railroad tracks and north of the train station. It started as a one-story, two-room house with a covered front porch.

The Dean Keener Crim Home is Kilgore's oldest standing house.
The Dean Keener Crim Home is Kilgore's oldest standing house.(KLTV)

L.J. and Allie Keener bought the home and land in 1881. They added a two-story and four-bedroom west wing.

Wiley Newton Crim and his wife bought the home in 1902. They added and extended a porch and enclosed a working well.

The oil boom in the 1930s put wells in the Crims yard. And the house got the historical marker designation in 1975.

The Dean Keener Crim Home is Kilgore's oldest standing house.
The Dean Keener Crim Home is Kilgore's oldest standing house.(KLTV)

The home stayed in the Crim family until 1999 and it was donated to the Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation in 2000.

The Dean Keener Crim Home can be seen today in Kilgore. It’s located at 101 East Lantrip Street.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two LED glasses on bar
Lufkin inventors introduce new product to be used in local restaurant
A caravan of Trump supporters followed and harassed a Joe Biden campaign bus driving through...
Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident
Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
Workers delivered a new mobile home, the product of a three-month effort by the Shreveport...
Workers deliver widower’s new home
The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers...
WebXtra: Lufkin restaurant has bright idea for customer service

Latest News

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Unemployment Benefits Ending
East Texas economist discusses Federal unemployment benefits ending Saturday
2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas
JASPER DEATH INDICTMENT
JASPER DEATH INDICTMENT