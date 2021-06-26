Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas ! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s and 90s, cooling down into the low 80s by 10pm tonight. Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible, especially in Deep East Texas, severe storms are not expected. Lows overnight cool down into the mid 70s, and highs for Sunday will be in the low 90s. Tomorrow will be the warmest for possibility the next week, with highs for much of the week cooler than normal. A 20% chance of showers in the forecast for northern areas, and 40% for Deep East Texas tomorrow.

Rain chances will be in the forecast for everyday over the next seven days. Greatest chance for all East Texas will be on Monday with an 80%, and then lower chances for the remainder of the work week. As of now, severe weather does not look likely this week, as always, we will let you know if that changes. The current forecast is for anywhere from an inch to an inch and three fourths of rain to fall over the next week. This will continue to build upon flood concerns in areas that are still saturated, so the primary concern right now would be for flooding over the next week.

