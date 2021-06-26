East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures to start off the day in the 70s and 80s. Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s but with the humidity, the heat indices will be in the 100s yet again. Partly cloudy skies today, with low rain chances for Deep East Texas. Like what we’ve been talking about for the last few weeks, each afternoon spotty showers and thundershowers will be possible in southern areas, severe weather is not expected. We’ll hold onto partly cloudy skies for tomorrow, but by Monday greater rain chances for all of East Texas arrive. A 70% chance for thundershowers on Monday, and then lower chances for the rest of the work week. At this time, severe storms are not in the forecast for this week, but we will let you know if that changes.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott issues statement on VP Harris upcoming visit to Texas border
A caravan of Trump supporters followed and harassed a Joe Biden campaign bus driving through...
Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident
Two LED glasses on bar
Lufkin inventors introduce new product to be used in local restaurant
Workers delivered a new mobile home, the product of a three-month effort by the Shreveport...
Workers deliver widower’s new home
The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers...
WebXtra: Lufkin restaurant has bright idea for customer service

Latest News

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-26-21
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
First Alert: Scattered downpours this weekend to become more numerous next week
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips