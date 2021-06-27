East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Deep East Texas community gathers to support Diboll Police Officer

A sign to show support for Officer Clemens
A sign to show support for Officer Clemens(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) -Members of the East Texas community gathered today to rally support for a police officer battling cancer.

Officer Corey Clemens is an asset to the Diboll Police Department, and he has been deeply missed by the community these past four months as he battles throat cancer.

Diboll police department chief Steve Baker says he is honored to have Clemens on the team.

“He’s a really good officer so I pretty much recruited him to work here and luckily got him. He’s one of our better officers and we’re missing him right now,” Baker said.

James Jordan is a retired officer from Nacogdoches Police Department, but he said it was important for him to be here today to serve the law enforcement brotherhood.

I mean it’s more than what a lot of people think we put our lives on the line with each other every day, you know, so it’s family,” said Jordan.

And officer Corey Clemens is incredibly grateful to members of the community for coming out today and supporting him.

“I may not recognize them, or I look at them and am like man I’ve met them once, or maybe I’ve never met them at all. Some people have been walking up to me like “you’ve never met me but… So just knowing that complete strangers are showing up… it’s great,” said Officer Clemens.

Officer Clemens completed his cancer and radiation treatments in mid-May. Now he is focused on his recovery.

“It really seems like it’s kind of harder after that, but probably just cause it’s working and doing what the medicine is supposed to do. But the doctors say the hard parts over so now it’s just a waiting game,” Clemens said.

And the community will continue to support him and wish him well.

“We’re praying for his health, and we hope we get him back soon,” Steve Baker said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two LED glasses on bar
Lufkin inventors introduce new product to be used in local restaurant
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
People gather to enjoy different foods at festival
Deep East Texas community gathers to celebrate at this year’s Multicultural Festival
Unemployment Benefits Ending
East Texas economist discusses Federal unemployment benefits ending Saturday
The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers...
WebXtra: Lufkin restaurant has bright idea for customer service

Latest News

Emmanuel Leyva (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches man arrested after head-on collision on North Street
Lufkin Little League Championship
Lufkin Little League All-Stars win Texas East District 10 Championship
Coach Bud Maddux post game D10 Championship
People gather to enjoy different foods at festival
Deep East Texas community gathers to celebrate at this year’s Multicultural Festival