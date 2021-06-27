East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches man arrested after head-on collision on North Street

Emmanuel Leyva (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Emmanuel Leyva (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)(Nacogdoches County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man early Saturday morning after he was involved in a head-on collision on North Street.

Emmanuel Alejandro Leyva, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony bribery charge and a third-degree felony intoxication assault with a vehicle charge. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to Sgt. Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department, the arresting NPD officers saw the wreck happen in front of them in the 2500 block of North Street at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

The NPD media report said the officers were performing traffic enforcement duties when they saw a passenger vehicle pass their position at a high rate of speed and then collide head-on with another vehicle in the median.

One person in the vehicle that was struck head-on suffered serious bodily injury, the media report stated. Leyva, the driver of the other vehicle, was allegedly found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, and he was arrested at the scene.

After Leyva was arrested, he tried to bribe the officers in exchange for his freedom, the media report stated.

Leyva was then taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two LED glasses on bar
Lufkin inventors introduce new product to be used in local restaurant
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
People gather to enjoy different foods at festival
Deep East Texas community gathers to celebrate at this year’s Multicultural Festival
Unemployment Benefits Ending
East Texas economist discusses Federal unemployment benefits ending Saturday
The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers...
WebXtra: Lufkin restaurant has bright idea for customer service

Latest News

Lufkin Little League Championship
Lufkin Little League All-Stars win Texas East District 10 Championship
Coach Bud Maddux post game D10 Championship
People gather to enjoy different foods at festival
Deep East Texas community gathers to celebrate at this year’s Multicultural Festival
The Dean Keener Crim Home is Kilgore's oldest standing house.
Mark In Texas History: Dean Keener Crim Home Kilgore’s oldest standing house