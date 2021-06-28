East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Court tosses lawsuits against store in Texas church killing

The Texas Supreme Court says survivors and relatives of those killed in a 2017 mass killing at...
The Texas Supreme Court says survivors and relatives of those killed in a 2017 mass killing at a church can’t sue a sporting goods chain for selling the gunman the rifle used in the attack.(The Blue Book)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas Supreme Court says survivors and relatives of those killed in a 2017 mass killing at a church can’t sue a sporting goods chain for selling the gunman the rifle used in the attack.

The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged that a San Antonio-area store negligently sold the gun to Devin Kelley in 2016.

Kelley killed more than two dozen people when he opened fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

The 26-year-old then killed himself during a chase after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Leyva (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches man arrested after head-on collision on North Street
Two LED glasses on bar
Lufkin inventors introduce new product to be used in local restaurant
People gather to enjoy different foods at festival
Deep East Texas community gathers to celebrate at this year’s Multicultural Festival
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Texas Democratic lawmakers are suing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after he vetoed Capitol...
Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout
East Texas Food Bank hosts drive-thru produce distribution in Lufkin
East Texas Food Bank to hold mega distribution event Tuesday in Lufkin
Jorge Gonzales and his wife Kenia, carrying their boys, wait in line for breakfast, after...
Uprooted again: Venezuela migrants cross US border in droves