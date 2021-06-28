East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas Food Bank to hold mega distribution event Tuesday in Lufkin

East Texas Food Bank hosts drive-thru produce distribution in Lufkin
East Texas Food Bank hosts drive-thru produce distribution in Lufkin
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold a “mega” drive-thru produce distribution Tuesday morning at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out. As with past distributions, the event is open to anyone with no eligibility or paperwork requirements in place. As this is a drive-thru event, walk-up patrons will not be allowed to participate.

Additionally, multiple households can carpool. If someone is unable to attend a distribution, they may send a note with a friend or family member to pick up food for them. The note must include their name, signature, and a statement that the individual is permitted to pick up food for you. Any single car may not have more than three of these notes, so a maximum of four households can be served per vehicle. We plan on serving 1,200 families.

If a family can’t attend the drive-thru distribution, they are invited to visit the East Texas Food Bank’s new food pantry at the Deep East Texas Resource Center at 105 Lofton St. in North Lufkin. The pantry is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, as well as 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. More information is at www.DETRC.org.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Leyva (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches man arrested after head-on collision on North Street
Two LED glasses on bar
Lufkin inventors introduce new product to be used in local restaurant
People gather to enjoy different foods at festival
Deep East Texas community gathers to celebrate at this year’s Multicultural Festival
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Deep East Texas community gathers to support Diboll police officer
Deep East Texas community gathers to support Diboll police officer
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Scattered showers and storms again today
A sign to show support for Officer Clemens
Deep East Texas community gathers to support Diboll police officer