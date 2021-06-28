East Texas Food Bank to hold mega distribution event Tuesday in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold a “mega” drive-thru produce distribution Tuesday morning at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out. As with past distributions, the event is open to anyone with no eligibility or paperwork requirements in place. As this is a drive-thru event, walk-up patrons will not be allowed to participate.

Additionally, multiple households can carpool. If someone is unable to attend a distribution, they may send a note with a friend or family member to pick up food for them. The note must include their name, signature, and a statement that the individual is permitted to pick up food for you. Any single car may not have more than three of these notes, so a maximum of four households can be served per vehicle. We plan on serving 1,200 families.

If a family can’t attend the drive-thru distribution, they are invited to visit the East Texas Food Bank’s new food pantry at the Deep East Texas Resource Center at 105 Lofton St. in North Lufkin. The pantry is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, as well as 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. More information is at www.DETRC.org.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.