First Alert: Keep the rain gear handy as rain chances remain likely through Tuesday

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a mostly cloudy and damp start to the new week as rain showers have encompassed much of our coverage area today.

I expect First Alert Radar Network to dry up this evening, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and mild, humid conditions as lows drop into the lower 70′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of additional tropical downpours developing and rotating through the Piney Woods.  Daytime highs will be in the upper 80′s with southeasterly winds of 10 to 15 mph.

An area of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere is spinning along the Texas coastline.  That feature is what is enhancing the moisture and rainfall in our part of the state.  We should see another similar performance tomorrow before rain chances diminish to 30% by Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

By the end of this week, however, the steering currents in play will send down another cold front.  This will lead to our rain chances ramping right back up into the likely category for Friday and possibly continuing through the Fourth of July holiday weekend since this frontal boundary will likely hang up in East Texas.  This boundary will serve as a focal point for additional showers and thunderstorms to develop each day, keeping us wet and rather unsettled.

Due to the likely rain chances for the upcoming holiday weekend, daytime highs will be held down into the upper 80′s, which is a nice change of pace and offers some heat relief.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around two-to-three inches in the next week across East Texas.  Since this will be spread out over the course of seven days, no flooding impacts are expected at this time.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

