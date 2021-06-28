East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin native, Saints center Erik McCoy named one of the top NFL players under 25 years-old

Erik McCoy talks to the media after practice number 13 of training camp
Erik McCoy talks to the media after practice number 13 of training camp(Credit: WVUE)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The NFL is recognizing Lufkin’s Erik McCoy as one of the top players in the league that is under 25 years-old.

McCoy was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. McCoy has played in 35 games since coming to the league and last year had a impressive season with 15 total pressures and one sack allowed on 677 pass-blocking snaps.

The entire list can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Leyva (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches man arrested after head-on collision on North Street
Two LED glasses on bar
Lufkin inventors introduce new product to be used in local restaurant
People gather to enjoy different foods at festival
Deep East Texas community gathers to celebrate at this year’s Multicultural Festival
Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
A sign to show support for Officer Clemens
Deep East Texas community gathers to support Diboll police officer

Latest News

No East Texas school was able to bring home a seven-on-seven state title in the DII or DIII...
East Texas 7-on-7 teams lose out at state tournament
Nacogdoches 7on7
Carthage stands out on Day 1 on Texas 7on7
Richard Martinez
Crockett, Huntington hire new baseball coaches
The Corrigan Bulldogs will play in their first ever state 7on7 tournament Thursday in the DIII...
WebXtra: Corrigan heading to first ever 7on7 state tournament