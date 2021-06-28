Lufkin native, Saints center Erik McCoy named one of the top NFL players under 25 years-old

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The NFL is recognizing Lufkin’s Erik McCoy as one of the top players in the league that is under 25 years-old.

McCoy was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. McCoy has played in 35 games since coming to the league and last year had a impressive season with 15 total pressures and one sack allowed on 677 pass-blocking snaps.

The entire list can be viewed here.

