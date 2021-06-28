East Texas Now Business Break
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant

Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting this weekend outside a Tyler restaurant.(Tyler Police Department)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant on a suspect in a shooting death at a Tyler restaurant.

Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville, Texas has an arrest warrant for murder with a $750,000 bond.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anybody has any information on his whereabouts, they are urged contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

According to police, the woman shot and killed was identified as 46-year-old Tylsha Brown of Katy, Texas. The two men who were also shot, 21-year-old Jaderick Willis and 20-year-old Jalen Cavitt, are in stable condition.

The incident was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday at 3709 Troup Hwy. in a parking lot shared by several businesses. This is just south of SSE Loop 323.

