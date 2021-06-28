East Texas Now Business Break
SFA men’s basketball set to compete in 2021 Cancun Challenge

sfa basketball
sfa basketball(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball team will be one of the participants in the 2021 Cancun Challenge.

The event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Resort November 23-24. The team will also host a game in Nacogdoches a week before heading to Mexico.

SFA will start off playing Middle Tennessee State. MTSU went 5-18 in the 2020-21 season. The game will be in Nacogdoches on November 19 at 7 p.m.

The ‘Jacks will then head south of the border for two games according to the composite schedule on the event’s website. They will first play Illinois State on November 23 at 5 p.m. The Redbirds enter the season after going 7-18 last year.

The final game for SFA will be against either Buffalo or St. Louis. Both of those would be the toughest teams SFA would play with the two playing in last year’s NIT Tournament.

The full schedule can be viewed here.

