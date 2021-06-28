Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A reduction in the speed limit has been approved on two sections of roadway in Nacogdoches County and San Augustine and Shelby counties.

In Nacogdoches County, the speed limit on US Highway 59 South will be reduced from 75 miles per hour to 60 mph for 1.58 miles just south of the city of Nacogdoches. This change extends the 60-mph limit for an additional 1.58 miles southward toward Lufkin.

In San Augustine and Shelby counties, the speed limit on FM 353 will be reduced from 50 mph to 45 mph from the San Augustine city limits to the Shelby County line. In Shelby County, the speed limit will be reduced from 55 mph to 50 mph from the San Augustine County line to SH 87.

The Texas Transportation Commission has approved these changes after considering results of engineering and traffic study/investigations that were conducted at each location.

For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 936-633-4395.

