Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers and thundershowers moving through East Texas this afternoon should taper off into the overnight hours, but a few isolated showers will be possible.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers and thundershowers moving through East Texas this afternoon should taper off into the overnight hours, but a few isolated showers will be possible. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s. Monday looks like a wet day, with rain chances at a 20-40% for the morning hours, and we’ll be at a 60% by the lunchtime hour. While severe weather is not expected tomorrow, localized heavy rainfall and flooding will be a concern with some showers. The rain chances peak at an 80% tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be noticeably cooler, with a high around 85°.

Rain chances and below normal temperatures will stick around for much of the work week. The normal high this time of year is around 92° and it looks like the closest we will get to “normal” highs will be on Thursday. Highs for much of the week will be in the 80s. Between the showers this week I think there will be a few chances to see sunshine but overcast conditions may persist some days even when the rain has ended. The Climate Prediction Center has forecasted below normal temps and above average rainfall to continue for at least the next two weeks.

