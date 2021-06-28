East Texans can expect unseasonable weather this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While our friends in the Pacific Northwest have been dealing with record breaking high temperatures, our forecast in East Texas this week includes plenty of rain and below normal high temperatures.

7 Day Temperature Trend (KLTV)

The normal highs in East Texas for this week are in the low 90s, but our forecast has highs several degrees below normal for most of the week. We’ve also got rain in the forecast for the next seven days. Forecast rainfall totals are anywhere from one to two inches, with more falling in localized areas. So what’s causing this odd late-June weather? An Omega Block.

The Omega Block (Temperature contour represents the departure from the normal max temperature.) (KLTV)

An Omega Block is when an area of high pressure ventures far to the north and becomes surrounded by troughs of low pressure on each side, resembling the Greek letter Omega. Those under the area of high pressure and to the west experience above normal temperatures and dry conditions. While those to the east, and in this case East Texas, experience below normal temperatures and rain.

7 Day QPF (KLTV)

The Climate Prediction Center Temperature and Precipitation Outlooks for both the next 6-10 Days and 8-14 Days include East Texas in an area likely to see below normal temperatures and above normal rain. To see our extended forecasts, head over to the weather page at KLTV or KTRE.

CPC 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook (KLTV)

CPC 6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook (KLTV)

