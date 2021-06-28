East Texas Now Business Break
Uprooted again: Venezuela migrants cross US border in droves

Jorge Gonzales and his wife Kenia, carrying their boys, wait in line for breakfast, after crossing the border into Peru before the deadline on new regulations that demand passports from migrants, in Tumbes, Peru, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Peru is stiffening its entry requirements for Venezuelan migrants beginning, Aug. 25, following the path of other South American nations receiving large numbers of Venezuelans fleeing their country's economic and human crisis, migrants will be required to enter with a passport. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) - Record numbers of Venezuelans are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as overall migration swells.

Unlike the farmers and low-wage workers who come from Mexico or Central America, the Venezuelans include bankers, doctors and engineers. They’re fleeing turmoil in the country with the world’s largest oil reserves and pandemic-induced pain across South America.

The increased number of Venezuelan migrants is a harbinger of a new type of migration that has caught the Biden administration off guard: pandemic refugees. Many had been living for years in other South American countries to escape economic devastation in Venezuela.

But with the pandemic still raging in many parts of South America, they’re moving again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

