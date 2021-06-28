East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Mexican Consulate officials come to Nacogdoches to help Mexican nationals

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Representatives from the Mexican Consulate arrived in Nacogdoches Monday afternoon for a five-day visit. Their purpose is to help Mexican nationals living in the area with various documentation including passport renewal.

Also participating were Nacogdoches ISD for Pre-K and kindergarten registration, SFA and Nacogdoches Fire Department` offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and Tuesday-Thursday NEDCO will host a job fair.

All the services are offered at North Street Church of Christ.

Donna McCollum visited with Dr. Evelyn Saucedo about the visit.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Leyva (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches man arrested after head-on collision on North Street
Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Two LED glasses on bar
Lufkin inventors introduce new product to be used in local restaurant
People gather to enjoy different foods at festival
Deep East Texas community gathers to celebrate at this year’s Multicultural Festival
A sign to show support for Officer Clemens
Deep East Texas community gathers to support Diboll police officer

Latest News

State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) speaks with Blake Holland on East Texas Now about the...
ETN - Bryan Hughes 6.28 - VOD - clipped version
WEBXTRA: Mexican Consulate and La Noticia
CPC 6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook
East Texans can expect unseasonable weather this week
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Gov. Abbott allocates additional $94.6 million in federal funds for Texas higher education