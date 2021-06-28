East Texas Now Business Break
Workforce Solutions offering job fairs, pop-up workforce centers in July

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - From Workforce Solutions:

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas continues in July to offer a multi-pronged free approach to helping Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers. As of June 26, Texas longer issues additional federal pandemic unemployment assistance.

Job Fairs

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas will host virtual and in-person job fairs across the 12-county region. In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for, and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.

· Thursday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 12 noon – JobsNow! Job Fair is a giant, region-wide, virtual job fair and online hiring opportunity. Registration is required. Individuals will be able to meet with employers, read about job openings, ask questions and submit resumes through a virtual platform using a personal computer, phone or other mobile device. To register as a job seeker and upload a resume, visit www.detwork.org/JobFairsHiringEvents.

· Check with the local workforce centers for the in-person hiring events to be scheduled.

· Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring events by calling 936-639-1351 or emailing mclark@detwork.org.

Weekly Pop-Up Workforce Centers and Virtual Resource Room

The 12-county region is large, and getting to a workforce center in neighboring county may be a challenge. To bring services closer to rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers this month in outlying locations. Just as they do when they visit a workforce center, individuals will have access to useful tools for finding a

job, improving skills, and furthering or changing careers. The following is a sampling of the free services offered: job readiness, resume assistance, job search, skills training, paid work experience, virtual workshops, and support services.

· Tuesday, July 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sabine Area Career Center, 203 Sloan St., Pineland

· Wednesday, July 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Newton County Public Library, 212 High St., Newton

· Thursday, July 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce, 611 W. Columbia St., San Augustine

· Wednesday, July 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Hwy 150 W, Coldspring

· Thursday, July 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Allen Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton St., Woodville

· Tuesday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Groveton Public Library, 126 West 1st St., Groveton

**NEW THIS MONTH**—VIRTUAL RESOURCE ROOM! Starting July 1, residents in these counties—Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler—can meet virtually with our advisors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, by clicking on this link, https://bit.ly/3gSxXzY, or calling 1 830-212-4601, conference ID 820 216 993#.

Workforce Centers are Open

The six Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas centers are OPEN, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Specialists are available to help with: job readiness, resume assistance, job search, skills training, paid work experience, virtual workshops, support services, and more.

· ANGELINA COUNTY, (936) 639-1351, 210 N. John Redditt, Lufkin

· HOUSTON COUNTY, (936) 544-7859, 1505 S. 4th Street, Crockett

· JASPER COUNTY, (409) 384-9031, 799 W. Gibson, Ste. 300, Jasper

· NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, (936) 560-1441, 235 N. University Dr., Nacogdoches

· POLK COUNTY, (936) 327-5421, 1241 West Church, Ste. 300, Livingston

· SHELBY COUNTY, (936) 598-2468, 145 Catco Drive, Center

For those who have symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19 or those who have been in contact with anyone with symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19, please call for virtual assistance.

