Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived

Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
By Jason Goodwin and Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit reveals further details about an incident that led to the arrest of the now-former Tyler Legacy High School principal.

Daniel Crawford and his wife were at their home when police and EMS were called to the residence on Pinnacle Circle on June 2 at 11:48 p.m. The arrest affidavit states that officers arrived to find Crawford bleeding from a large cut on his head, and they said they saw a pool of blood on the floor.

It goes on to state that Crawford and his wife, who were both “highly intoxicated,” had been in an argument. His wife, an assistant principal within Tyler ISD, and he both denied knowing how Crawford became injured.

The affidavit states that while officers were investigating his injury, they saw a baggie of white powder next to the kitchen sink, and the powder tested as being cocaine

Daniel Crawford was arrested and posted $1500 bond on Monday. He resigned his position effective the end of his contract, which is tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Tyler ISD says that Crawford’s wife is currently employed by the district, but declined to comment any further.

