First Alert: Lower rain chances means hotter temperatures for our mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the Gulf of Mexico open for business, we have had a nice surge of tropical-laden showers make their way inland and up through our part of East Texas this afternoon.

I expect First Alert Radar Network to dry up this evening, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and mild, humid conditions overnight as lows drop into the lower 70′s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, hot, and humid with rain chances dropping off to 30% in the afternoon. Less rain means warming temperatures, as daytime highs tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower 90′s.

A weak ridge of high pressure will diminish our rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday. This does not mean we will be void of rain showers each of the next couple of days. It just means the odds of getting wet will go down significantly as that ridge will suppress cloud growth and limit overall coverage across the Piney Woods.

As a result, it will look and feel like it typically does in late June, early July, as highs climb back into the lower 90′s with heat indices topping out in the lower 100′s.

By the end of this week, however, the steering currents in play will send down another cold front. This will lead to our rain chances ramping right back up into the likely category for Friday and possibly continuing through the Fourth of July holiday weekend since this frontal boundary will likely hang up in East Texas. This boundary will serve as a focal point for additional showers and thunderstorms to develop each day, keeping us wet and rather unsettled.

Due to the likely rain chances for the upcoming holiday weekend, daytime highs will be held down into the upper 80′s, which is a nice change of pace and offers some heat relief.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around two-to-three inches in the next week across East Texas. Since this will be spread out over the course of seven days, no flooding impacts are expected at this time.

