Houston chief calls 1977 police killing ‘straight-up murder’

Houston’s police chief has publicly apologized to the family of a man killed by six officers...
Houston’s police chief has publicly apologized to the family of a man killed by six officers more than four decades ago, calling it a “straight-up murder.”
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston’s police chief has publicly apologized to the family of a man killed by six officers more than four decades ago, calling it a “straight-up murder.”

Joe Campos Torres was a Mexican-American Vietnam War veteran who was beaten to death by Houston police officers in 1977.

At a ceremony Sunday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gave a formal apology to Torres’ relatives and promised to work with the family to build a monument in Torres’ name.

Two of the six officers were convicted of negligent homicide at the time and were fined $1 and sentenced to probation

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

