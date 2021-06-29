East Texas Now Business Break
Mavs welcome back Kidd as coach, along with new GM Harrison

The Dallas Mavericks have welcomed back former point guard Jason Kidd as their coach along with new general manager Nico Harrison.(Dallas Mavericks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Mavericks have welcomed back former point guard Jason Kidd as their coach along with new general manager Nico Harrison.

Kidd returns to the Mavericks nine years after backing out on an oral agreement to re-sign in free agency for what ended up being his final season as a player in 2012-13.

Kidd was the floor leader for Dallas’ only championship in 2011. Now hes replacing his coach from that team, Rick Carlisle. It’s Kidd’s third stint in Dallas, where his career started as a player in 1994.

Harrison spent 19 years in Nike’s basketball division.

