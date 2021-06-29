Mineola man and golden retriever earn top obedience dog in the country for 2020

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - David Gannon and his six-year-old golden retriever, Trap, found out they earned the 2020 American Kennel Club All Breed Top Obedience Dog of the Country award earlier this year.

“I was really pleased about it because, again, I’m older, I’m going to be 80 this year. My dog is six so he’s fairly young and inexperienced,” Gannon said. “I had won it one time before, 15 years ago, with a really good dog. So I was really honored to get it as an older person, and I really enjoy doing what I’m doing. There’s nothing like a trained dog.”

Gannon and Trap train 15 minutes a day before eating breakfast and getting to play.

“So they kind of look forward to the food and then we play, so they look forward to that. It’s all a pleasant experience,” he said.

There are lots of rewards for getting exercises perfectly.

“That’s a good boy, that’s a good boy. Go,” he tells Trap.

Gannon began training dogs 50 years ago and has earned many ribbons since. The two practice in a training center surrounded by past accomplishments of Gannon’s and his dogs, and those he helps train. They do 12 exercises every show and each exercise has a value. Gannon said whoever gets closest to 200 points wins that class.

Last year they competed during COVID when they could, though some shows were cancelled. For others they wore masks and socially distanced.

“Many of the shows we went to were cancelled. Almost the week before you’re ready to go and they cancel it. Sometimes you get your money back, sometimes you didn’t,” Gannon said. “Usually there’s a big celebration for the top obedience dog in the country in New York. Black tie affair, nice dinner, but of course COVID cancelled that and they just recently sent us the trophy for that.”

Gannon said he was an aircraft carrier pilot in Vietnam and paid attention to detail.

“But with a dog, you gotta get him to pay attention to detail and that’s a different story. You gotta do it and he’s gotta do his part. But it’s a real treat when you have one that cares and tries to do what you ask him to do, every time.”

With COVID-19 Gannon said lots changed about competition, but they were still able to work together and bring the award back to East Texas.

“Be consistent with them. Spell out the rules and then be consistent. Enforce it every time, every time if you want a certain behavior,” he said.

Their next big competition is in a few weeks in Ohio.

