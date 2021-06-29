More than 300 served on first day of Mexican Consulate’s visit to Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Nacogdoches, the Mexican Consulate On Wheels continues to provide hundreds of Mexican Nationals identification documents -- primarily passports. The Mexican Consulate asked Nacogdoches coordinators to set up 25 appointments for Monday afternoon. At the close of business, more than 300 customers were seen.

Not unusual according to spokesperson Ruben Ovando speaking from the consulate’s Dallas headquarters.

“We have over one-million, 700-thousand Mexicans in the metroplex. And to the North Texas we are talking about two million.”

Among the numbers were three siblings, born in the U.S., waiting for their parents to get passports. Documentation needed for travel, but more importantly for a teen’s Mexican ID and a bank loan.

“They need special documents to get my ID. And like to get a house. It’s pretty important,” said the 16-year old.

To understand the consulate’s service is to know what it isn’t. Immigration status is not their job.

“We don’t ask those kinds of questions of people that we tend to at the consulate. We never ask for that,” said Ovando. They are separate. The consulate from Mexico offers only the basic documents.”

So, the influx of migrants across the southern border doesn’t lead to increase of services says Ovando. Instead, he says it’s often a migration that comes with job transfers.

“People come here to North Texas because a lot of the headquarters moved to Texas for different reasons. We are talking about 35% of the Mexican headquarters are located here.”

The pandemic shut the consulate down. Now in catch up mode it travels from Amarillo to East Texas,

“We went to Tyler. We are going back to Longview next week,” said Ovando.

In all, 35 cities. Workers are already talking about a second visit in Nacogdoches before the end of the year.

All the appointments in Nacogdoches are filled for the rest of the week. Workers are handling walk-ups, but only if there is time.

