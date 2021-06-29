Neal McCoy conducts 2,000th consecutive Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook Live

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Country music singer and East Texas native Neal McCoy held his 2000th consecutive Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook Live Tuesday morning.

The daily pledge began almost five and a half years ago and has been going strong ever since. McCoy also sang the National Anthem following the pledge.

“Its a way of showing how much I respect our flag and love our country,” McCoy said.

He said it has nothing to do with politics, instead of comes from his mother who was from the Philippines and met McCoy’s father while he was stationed there.

“It comes from my mom, my mom is from the Philippines, my father had graduated Texas A&M in 1952, got his draft papers, knew he was going to Korea, a lot of great men were going to the Korean War and fighting, because of his engineer and survey degree at the last second they decided to send him to the Philippines.” McCoy said. “Our mom always thought it was important, she would tell us stories of the stuff she didn’t have and the freedoms they didn’t have and she thought hopefully you kids would grow up and hopefully appreciate what you’ve got here and how you’ve been able to grow up and the freedom to do that.”

He said he wasn’t ever sure how long the pledge would be a daily occurrence, but now he said he has asked people to hold him accountable and it has become routine.

“I didn’t know how long I was going to do it, I just kinda started it to say hey there are people arguing and everybody’s arguing each side, one thing I could do is show that I love our flag and our country,” he said.

McCoy also spoke about a hat that he has been wearing during some of the pledges that is very special to him. A camo hat that was given to him by a soldier who had served in Iraq when he was performing in Wisconsin. The hat belonged to a fellow soldier who was a gunner. Both soldiers saw McCoy at his USO in Iraq in 2009 and said both were big fans. A month after the show, the gunner was killed in action. The soldier asked McCoy and said both families would be honored if he wore the gunner’s hat.

McCoy has kept the hat and said for several years straight, anytime he had a hat on, it was the hat of the gunner. Nowadays, he says he doesn’t wear it as much in order to preserve it and keep it in good condition, but he will break it out for special occasions like the event Tuesday.

“It meant the world to me that his family and him would give it to me knowing who’s it was,” he said.

In addition to the pledge, the Facebook Live featured Neal singing various songs beforehand in a virtual concert.

