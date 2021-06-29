East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Teen indicted for fatal shooting of 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment

Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Mifford Malicke Hannon III(LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old was indicted by a Lubbock Grand jury Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor on June 9.

Mifford Hannon III is charged with murder. He’s accused of being involved in the shooting of Traylor at the Ella Apartments after he and two others planned to rob the unit. When officers arrived on scene, they found Traylor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Warrant: 16-year-old admits to killing 14-year-old in drug robbery

On June 12, Hannon and a male juvenile who shot Traylor were arrested in Abernathy.

If convicted, Hannon faces up to life in prison.

MORE: 2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Lubbock apartment

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Emmanuel Leyva (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches man arrested after head-on collision on North Street
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
A sign to show support for Officer Clemens
Deep East Texas community gathers to support Diboll police officer
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Gov. Abbott allocates additional $94.6 million in federal funds for Texas higher education

Latest News

Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation
Hemphill Graduate recounts his favorite memory of gym
1957 graduate's favorite memory from "historic" Hemphill Gym
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation
WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation
WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation