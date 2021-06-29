East Texas Now Business Break
Tony Romo in Gladewater Wednesday for U.S. Amateur Qualifier

Tony Romo (KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Dallas Cowboy quarterback and NFL commentator Tony Romo will be in East Texas on Wednesday as he looks to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship.

Romo will play in the qualifier at Gladewater’s Tempest Golf Club on Wednesday. He will tee off in Round one from hole No.1 at 9:10 a.m. He will tee off in round two that afternoon on hole No.10 at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Romo, an avid golfer, last played in East Texas in 2019 at the Texas State Open where he failed to make the cut. Romo has multiple victories at the American Century Celebrity Shootout

The 121st U.S. Amateur Championship will be August 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmount, PA.

