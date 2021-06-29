Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A 50% chance for showers and thundershowers as well. Highs today should be a little warmer than yesterday with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s today. By sunset most of the rain should be coming to an end and I think we stay dry for the overnight, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

Overnight lows in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies to start out on Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s for Wednesday afternoon and a 20% chance for showers. Very similar conditions for Thursday before more rain returns on Friday to start out the holiday weekend. A 50% chance for showers and thundershowers on both Friday and Saturday, but the second half of the weekend looks better. Lower rain chances for both Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

