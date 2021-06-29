East Texas Now Business Break
US: Big drop in migrant kids at largest emergency shelter

The Biden administration says the number of unaccompanied migrant children housed at its...
The Biden administration says the number of unaccompanied migrant children housed at its largest emergency shelter has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Biden administration says the number of unaccompanied migrant children housed at its largest emergency shelter has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters Monday that 790 boys are now being housed at Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas, and all the girls have left.

The drop in numbers comes after weeks of criticism by child welfare advocates who voiced concerns about inadequate conditions at the large-scale facility.

Becerra said more services and staffing have been added, including case managers who connect children with family in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

