WebXtra: Historic Hemphill ISD gym gets renovation

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas is in Hemphill where a gym built in 1936 is being partially torn down and repurposed.

Thomas shares a look at the teardown of the historic building and gives a preview of how the school board will transform the gym that has served so many students through the years.

Due to water issues in the basement, the gymnasium was condemned close to ten years ago.

