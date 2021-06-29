East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: More than 300 served on first day of Mexican Consulate’s visit to Nacogdoches

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Mexican Consulate remains in Nacogdoches processing hundreds of documentation requests, primarily passport renewals.

On the first day, 25 interviews were set up, but more than 300 people were served. At least 150 customers will be helped each day through Friday. And there are plans to schedule a second visit back to Nacogdoches later this year.

Mexican Consulate spokesperson Ruben Ovando says the demand for their services is seen throughout the state.

The Mexican Consulate’s appointment schedules are full for the remainder of the week, but walk-up customers are being helped if time allows.

