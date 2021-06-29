East Texas Now Business Break
Tempest Golf Club excited to host Tony Romo, amateur golfers

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater will host its first U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifier on Wednesday, and it could not come with a bigger name to promote.

Along with several local golfers, former Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo will be in the field for the one-day, 36-hole event.

“I got the email last week from the USGA on the pairings, and I am going over the list of names,” said Randy Wade Director of Golf for Tempest. “We have a couple of local kids playing. Sam Benson, a New Diana graduate is going to Weatherford to play. Cade Bruce, an SFA golfer from Longview, and I look down the list and I see Tony Romo. I got really excited. This will bring a lot of notoriety to the course. "

The course opened in 2018 after a total redesign of Southern Hills Country Club.

“Most golf courses are flat with not much elevation,” Wade said. “They are old school, down and backbends right, left. We have a lot of elevation changes here. There is a lot of up and down and right and left. That will create a challenge for all these golfers. The distance will be the biggest thing at 7,200 yards, walking 36 holes in a day.”

