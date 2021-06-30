East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Abbott, Trump discuss border wall in Southern Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott and Former President Donald Trump held a border security briefing with state and law enforcement officials at the Weslaco Department of Public Safety headquarters and then toured the border.

Trump was invited to South Texas by the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, and joined by a handful of House Republicans, who made the trip from Washington to stand by his side.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
David Gannon and his six-year-old golden retriever, Trap, pose with their new trophy for...
Mineola man and golden retriever earn top obedience dog in the country for 2020
Mexican Consulate visit to Nacogdoches
More than 300 served on first day of Mexican Consulate’s visit to Nacogdoches
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Deep East Texas Lakes
WEBXTRA: Deep East Texas Lakes
WEBXTRA: Lakes
Alabama-Coushatta leaders encouraged by legislation allowing gaming on tribal lands
WEBXTRA: Naskila Gaming
WEBXTRA: Naskila Gaming