East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Alabama-Coushatta leaders encouraged by legislation allowing gaming on tribal lands

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Donna McCollum was at Naskila Gaming on the Alabama-Coushatta Reservation Wednesday.

Tribal leaders say they are encouraged after a bill which would ensure the gaming center can continue operating passed with bipartisan support in the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill has now made its way to the U.S. Senate.

Nita Battise, Tribal Council Leader for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe, explained her thoughts on the matter.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
David Gannon and his six-year-old golden retriever, Trap, pose with their new trophy for...
Mineola man and golden retriever earn top obedience dog in the country for 2020
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
Mexican Consulate visit to Nacogdoches
More than 300 served on first day of Mexican Consulate’s visit to Nacogdoches

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Deep East Texas Lakes
WEBXTRA: Deep East Texas Lakes
WEBXTRA: Lakes
WEBXTRA: Naskila Gaming
WEBXTRA: Naskila Gaming
Britney Spears has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition, two sources...
Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship