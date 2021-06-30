East Texas Now Business Break
The Big Read in Nacogdoches is turning pages citywide

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - You may need some summer reading suggestions, and if you do, Nacogdoches Public Library has a selection for you. And thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts the book is free to take home and keep.

A community reading program called The Big Read focuses on a book entitled The House On Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros. Everyone in town is encouraged to read about the Hispanic girl growing up in Chicago. Then be ready to have a lot of fun with book-related events in the fall.

“There’s a chapter on riding a bicycle. And how the sisters have to share,” explains librarian Crystal Hicks. “In fact, they have to go in and buy a bicycle with friends so they can all share it. And so, we thought it would be a really cool idea to start a bike-share program here where at city sites and other places around town there will be bicycles just anybody can use and get around town.”

A virtual visit with the author, cooking lessons, panel discussions and movies will also follow. Dates when available will be on the library website. Free copies of the book are at the Nacogdoches library.

