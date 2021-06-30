East Texas firework sales are up despite shortage in supplies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of Pappy’s Fireworks reports that there is a firework shortage due to supply and demand from such a successful season last year. Although last year was a successful year for firework sales, he said this year looks even better.

“At this point in the season our sales are double as to what they were five days in last year,” Chris Harris, owner of Pappy’s Fireworks said.

“So far this season is hot and furious,” Mike Adams, owner of MPA Fireworks said. “Sales are better this year than they were last year. As I told you last time, it was our best year ever, so they’re going fast.”

Harris said this year is so successful because people are buying the “finale,” the most expensive fireworks first. He said this is most likely the case because of the shortage in supplies.

“We think a lot of it has to do with the shortage,” Harris said. “That driving the desire to have these and make sure that they have them for their finale items or their finale shows, so were pretty pleased with the way things are going.”

Firework sales are open until July 4.

