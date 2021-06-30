First Alert: Rain and storm chances ramp up by Friday as another summer front comes calling

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen far less rain coverage on First Alert Radar Network today as compared to the first two days this week. This is due to a weak ridge of high-pressure situated overhead, limiting vertical cloud growth and areal coverage this afternoon.

Wednesday night will feature partly cloudy and humid conditions as overnight drop into the lower 70′s.

Thursday will be partly sunny, hot, and humid with just a meager, 20% chance of coming across an isolated, afternoon shower. Otherwise, look for highs to climb into the lower 90′s with heat index values topping out in the low 100′s.

This weak ridging will keep rain chances on the low-end for one more day before rain chances ramp right back up by the end of the week.

The Friday rain and storm chances going up to 60% is courtesy of another summer cold front that will dive down into the Piney Woods.

With the frontal boundary stalling on top of us, we will keep these high-end rain chances in play through the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend. This boundary will serve as a focal point for additional showers and thunderstorms to develop each day, keeping us wet and rather unsettled.

Due to the likely rain chances for the upcoming holiday weekend, daytime highs will be held down into the upper 80′s, which is a nice change of pace and offers some heat relief.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around two-to-three inches in the next week across East Texas.

