KTRE and partners launch summer fan drive

By Austin Sandy
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army is a non-profit in that serves people in Deep East Texas looking for various forms of relief. As the summer heat beats down on the region, KTRE and Tommy’s Watch & Jewelry are accepting fan donations to be distributed through The Salvation Army to east Texans struggling to stay cool.

Fans can be dropped off at any of these locations:

Tommy’s Watch & Jewelry, Lufkin

The Salvation Army, Lufkin

The KTRE Kool Down ends on July 31st.

If you are in need of a fan or other assistance, contact The Salvation Army of Lufkin.

