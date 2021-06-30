Rotary Club provides support to women’s recovery home in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Rotary Club has pledged $6,000 to The Mantooth House in Lufkin.

Mantooth House provides housing and support to women recovering from addiction.

Angelina Rotary Club members gathered on June 5 to assemble furniture and shelving, and donated a storage building and cleaning supplies for the residents’ use.

“It’s important that we don’t just give the financial support, but our personal time and energy to support the mission that we focus on for the year. That’s why we physically do what we can, and we personally bring the items the Mantooth House is requesting” according to Eric Gage, President-Elect 2021-2022

The club said they chose Mantooth House to receive the $3,000 grant and matching funds because of the impact the house has on the community.

“On behalf of the board of the Mantooth House and the ladies we serve, I appreciate the thoughtfulness and hard work of the Angelina Rotary Club. The donation of the storage building will help the ladies into a new phase of life. Even more importantly, they know that people care” said Judge Bob Inselman.

