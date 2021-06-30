East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rotary Club provides support to women’s recovery home in Lufkin

(Angelina Rotary Club)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Rotary Club has pledged $6,000 to The Mantooth House in Lufkin.

Mantooth House provides housing and support to women recovering from addiction.

Angelina Rotary Club members gathered on June 5 to assemble furniture and shelving, and donated a storage building and cleaning supplies for the residents’ use.

“It’s important that we don’t just give the financial support, but our personal time and energy to support the mission that we focus on for the year. That’s why we physically do what we can, and we personally bring the items the Mantooth House is requesting” according to Eric Gage, President-Elect 2021-2022

The club said they chose Mantooth House to receive the $3,000 grant and matching funds because of the impact the house has on the community.

“On behalf of the board of the Mantooth House and the ladies we serve, I appreciate the thoughtfulness and hard work of the Angelina Rotary Club. The donation of the storage building will help the ladies into a new phase of life. Even more importantly, they know that people care” said Judge Bob Inselman.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
David Gannon and his six-year-old golden retriever, Trap, pose with their new trophy for...
Mineola man and golden retriever earn top obedience dog in the country for 2020
Mexican Consulate visit to Nacogdoches
More than 300 served on first day of Mexican Consulate’s visit to Nacogdoches
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant

Latest News

Gap Longview Property
Gap Closes On Longview Property
Child Tax Credit
Child Tax Credit Impact
Charm Women Expo
Charm Women Expo
WebXtra: Abbott call for jailers; Smith, Angelina Counties respond
WebXtra: Abbott call for jailers; Smith, Angelina Counties respond
WebXtra: Abbott call for jailers; Smith, Angelina Counties respond
WebXtra: Abbott call for jailers