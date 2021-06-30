East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Skaggs’ family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence

The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits in Texas and...
The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago.

The suits - filed by Skaggs’ parents in Texas and his wife in California - name the Angels organization as well as former Los Angeles communications directors Tim Mead and Eric Kay as defendants.

Neither complaint specified how much money the family is seeking.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
David Gannon and his six-year-old golden retriever, Trap, pose with their new trophy for...
Mineola man and golden retriever earn top obedience dog in the country for 2020
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Police ID suspect in weekend murder at Tyler restaurant
Mexican Consulate visit to Nacogdoches
More than 300 served on first day of Mexican Consulate’s visit to Nacogdoches

Latest News

U.S. officials are closing four emergency facilities set up to house record numbers of migrant...
US will close 4 emergency shelters for migrant children
A Texas inmate is facing execution after killing his pregnant wife, his 5-year-old daughter and...
Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members
Britney Spears has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition, two sources...
Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship
Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine...
Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations