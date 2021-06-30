Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas inmate is facing execution after killing his pregnant wife, his 5-year-old daughter and his father-in-law more than a decade ago.

Authorities say John Hummel stabbed Joy Hummel more than thirty times in December 2009, then used a baseball bat to beat to death his 5-year-old daughter, Jodi, and his father-in-law, Clyde Bedford, who used a wheelchair. He then set their suburban Fort Worth home on fire.

Hummel was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and father-in-law, and is set to be executed on Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Hummel’s attorney does not plan to file any last-minute appeals.

