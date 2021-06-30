‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left one woman dead and two men injured.

It happened at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris on Troup Highway around 11:30 p.m. on June 25.

46-year-old Tylsha Brown is identified as the woman who died in the shooting. Friends say they were at the restaurant celebrating her birthday, which was on Saturday.

“That was it, we was just having a great time, enjoying each other,” Brown’s friend Tanya Davis-Gossett said.

The celebration ended abruptly when bullets came flying through the restaurant. Police say a fight outside led multiple people to start shooting.

“When I looked out the window to my left side and seen people running, laying down. Everything’s happening so fast, the only thing you know to do is to find cover, try to find cover,” Davis-Gossett said.

Dozens of shots were fired inside and outside the restaurant. Tanya says she hid in a corner as the shots kept coming.

“I saw somebody laying there, wasn’t sure at the time who the person was because everything was so chaotic. I ran to look for my husband and my brother and before I did that I realized who the person was. At that point I recognized who the person was from the leg down and I went looking for my husband to let him know who it was,” Davis-Gossett said.

People in the restaurant immediately jumped into action.

“They tried to do CPR and whatever else they could, they did try,” Davis-Gossett said.

Their efforts were not enough to save Tylsha. She died of her injuries at 46-years-old.

Tylsha’s family and friends are now planning her funeral as they grieve her unexpected and untimely loss.

“I’ll miss the texts, our phone calls, our group texts. I’ll miss her coming to Tyler, Texas, on the weekends and seeing that beautiful smile,” Davis-Gossett said.

This comes as those responsible for her death remain on the loose.

“You felt comfortable enough to shoot, be comfortable enough to turn yourself in. Come forth and give this mother’s only child some kind of closure,” Davis-Gossett said.

Tyler police have identified one suspect so far. They’re looking for 22-year-old Dycorrian Lofton of Jacksonville. Police say there could be as many as four other shooters. All are considered armed and dangerous. If you know where they are, contact Tyler police.

