US will close 4 emergency shelters for migrant children

U.S. officials are closing four emergency facilities set up to house record numbers of migrant...
U.S. officials are closing four emergency facilities set up to house record numbers of migrant children caught crossing the Mexican border alone.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - U.S. officials are closing four emergency facilities set up to house record numbers of migrant children caught crossing the Mexican border alone.

But officials Tuesday cautioned that minors are still arriving on the southern border despite the summer heat.

The Department of Health and Human Services will shut two facilities in Texas and two at convention centers in California by early August.

The juvenile coordinator for the agency’s office of refugee resettlement says four sites will remain open, including one that’s faced criticism from immigrant advocates at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas.

U.S. officials have reported a recent drop in the number of immigrant children held in emergency facilities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

